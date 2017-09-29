Wolves visit unbeaten Whittell

The Coleville Wolves will certainly have their hands full tonight when they visit Whittell for a Western 1A 8-man football test in South Lake Tahoe.

Coleville (1-1 league, 2-1 overall) will be up against a Whittell team (2-0, 4-0) that is currently tied with Virginia City for first-place. The game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. kickoff at the South Tahoe Middle School field. Whittell is playing its home games on the South Tahoe turf due to renovation of its own athletic complex in Zephyr Cove.

Whittell, the state 8-man football runner-up in 2015 and semifinalist in 2016, has outscored four opponents so far this season by a combined 218-32 margin.

The Warriors are coming off a 62-26 league win on Saturday against Excel Christian in Sparks, a game in which quarterback Isaiah Womack rushed for 276 yards and two touchdowns, while speedy Corey Huber added 113 yards and four touchdowns.

Coleville scored 38 second-half points Saturday to pull away for a 56-36 league win at home against Sierra Lutheran. Alejandro Gomez and Andrew Robles combined to score four rushing touchdowns and gain 258 yards on the ground for the Wolves.

Gomez, a 5-10, 189-pound junior running back, has rushed for 333 yards (6.1-yard average) and four touchdowns so far this season.

Coleville returns home to play Virginia City on Oct. 14, followed by its homecoming game on Oct. 21 against Pyramid Lake.