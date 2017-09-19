Coleville football falls short at Smith Valley

A 20-point first-quarter deficit was too much to overcome Saturday when the Coleville Wolves fell to a 48-34 Western 1A 8-man football conference defeat at Smith Valley.

Alejandro Gomez ran for two fourth-quarter touchdowns for Coleville (0-1 league, 1-1 overall), however, Smith Valley (1-0, 3-0) rushed for 157 yards in the fourth quarter to take control of the game.

A couple of key defensive penalties and a drive that came up one yard short of the end zone hindered the Wolves in the fourth quarter, according to coach Will Sandy.

"Big mistakes continue to be a problem for us," Sandy noted. "Smith Valley has a very good team this year and we couldn't make the type of mistakes that we made and hope to win."

Gomez, a 5-foot-10, 189-pound junior running back, rushed for 114 yards on 16 carries (7.1-yard average). His touchdowns came on runs of 40 and 20 yards in the final quarter.

Meanwhile, senior quarterback Andrew Robles threw for a career-high 257 yards and three touchdowns to lead Coleville offensively. Robles, who is in his third season as Coleville's starting quarterback, completed 14 of 28 passes with one interception.

"I thought our offensive line did a much better job in the second half, especially Judson Roberts and Brenden Casanova," Sandy noted.

Corbin Randall came up big on the receiving end with five catches for 117 yards and two touchdowns. Ernesto Sandoval caught three passes for 67 yards and Zane Loggins had two receptions for 31 yards and one touchdown. Randall also rushed for 44 yards and one 2-point conversion and Vernon Painter caught a pass for another 2-point conversion.

"Corbin played very well at split end was very effective running the ball with limited opportunities," Sandy pointed out.

Smith Valley led 20-0 at the end of one quarter and 26-14 at halftime.

Senior Yoni Covarrubias rushed for 117 yards and three touchdowns, while 130-pound freshman Marco Covian rushed for 175 yards on 22 carries to lead the Bulldogs offensively.

Gomez helped lead the Wolves defensively with 16 tackles (11 solo).

"Alejandro had a very good day on both sides of the ball," Sandy noted.

Painter was also in on 12 tackles (three solo) for the Wolves, while three others contributed 11 tackles each, Jacob Anderson (four solo), Randall (five solo) and Loggins (two solo). Robles contributed 10 tackles (four solo). Casanova had a fumble recovery, while Brayan Garcia, Anderson, Randall, Gomez and Roberts combined on three quarterback sacks.

Coleville will play its first home game of the season Saturday against Sierra Lutheran. The league game is scheduled for a 1 p.m. kickoff.