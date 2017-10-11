Wolves fall in offensive fireworks show, 98-68

Even though 8-man football is known for its shootouts, the Excel Christian Warriors and Coleville Wolves went the extra mile Saturday afternoon in a Western 1A league contest that saw the two teams combine to score 166 points in Sparks.

The final score? Excel Christian 98, Coleville 68.

As for going the extra mile, though, the two teams fell a little short when the all-purpose yards (rushing, passing and return yardage) were all tallied. Coleville finished with 816 yards and Excel Christian 867.

Jeshua Fixel scored eight touchdowns, including a pair of 70-yard kick returns, to lead Excel Christian (2-2 league, 4-2 overall). The Warriors broke the game open with 42 points in the second quarter as they took a 56-34 halftime lead against Coleville (1-3, 2-3). The Warriors were up 84-62 at the end of three quarters.

Fixel, a 5-foot-10, 150-pound junior, rushed for 345 yards and six touchdowns on just 13 carries. Freshman Trever Denson rushed for 123 yards and one touchdown and Jesus Chavez added 97 yards on 11 carries. The Warriors ran for 651 yards as a team (13.9-yard per carry average).

Coleville countered with a ground game led by Andrew Robles, Alejandro Gomez and Corbin Randall. Robles rushed for a career-high 253 yards and six touchdowns on 21 carries, Gomez ran for 159 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries, while Randall added 145 yards and one touchdown on 12 carries. The Wolves rushed for 581 yards (10.6-yard average) as a team.

Robles completed 9 of 26 passes for 87 yards, including a touchdown pass to Quinton Castro. Randall had three receptions for 41 yards.

Zane Loggins and Gomez were both in on 16 tackles to lead Coleville defensively. Loggins was credited with nine solo tackles and Gomez eight.

Coleville hosts undefeated Virginia City this Saturday in a 1 p.m. league contest.