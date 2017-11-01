Wolves end season with loss to Serpents

Andrew Robles and Alejandro Gomez combined to compile 405 yards in total offense for the Coleville Wolves on Saturday. It still wasn't enough to offset a big day by Robert McFalls and the Mineral County Serpents, who ran to 84-60 Western 1A 8-man football victory at Coleville.

McFalls rushed for 253 yards and six touchdowns to lead the way for Mineral County (5-2 league, 7-2 overall) in the final regular season game for both teams. Austin Tweedy also rushed for 119 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries on a day in which the Serpents rushed for 433 yards as a team and gained 580 yards in total offense.

Robles, a senior quarterback, threw for 182 yards and four touchdowns while Gomez, a junior running back, rushed for 165 yards and one touchdown on 27 carries for Coleville (2-5, 3-5). Robles completed 16 of 33 pass attempts.

The Serpents from Hawthorne surged to a 24-8 first-quarter advantage before Coleville rallied to tie the score 32-all at halftime. The Serpents regained their momentum after the intermission and went back on top 56-46 at the end of three quarters.

Five different Coleville receivers caught touchdown passes. Quinton Castro caught six balls for 80 yards and one score, Gomez had three receptions for 49 yards and one touchdown, Jacob Anderson had five receptions for 25 yards and one touchdown, freshman Ernesto Sandoval had two receptions for 33 yards and one touchdown, while Brayan Garcia caught one pass for a 6-yard touchdown.

Sandoval also saw time at quarterback and completed three of five passes for 40 yards and one touchdown. Corbin Randall rushed for 38 yards and one TD.

On the defensive side of the ball, Anderson had a hand in eight tackles (two solo) in addition to one interception and one fumble recovery. Gomez added nine tackles (five solo), Judson Roberts eight tackles (five solo), Robles eight (seven solo) and Garcia eight.