Wolf Pack’s James Butler transfers to Iowa | RecordCourier.com

Running back James Butler, the University of Nevada football team's 2016 MVP, announced via Twitter on Tuesday he is transferring to the University of Iowa.

"I would like to thank the Nevada Wolf Pack community and fans for taking a young kid from the Midwest & treating me like I am one of your own," Butler wrote on Twitter in his announcement.

The 5-foot-9, 210-pound senior had back-to-back 1,300-yard rushing seasons and ranked in Nevada's top 10 in several categories, but the running game is likely to be de-emphasized under new coach Jay Norvell's pass-centric offense.

"Over the last week, James Butler has expressed a desire to graduate and transfer to a school closer to home," Norvell said in a statement Tuesday night. "He has a strong desire to have his mother see him play in his last season of college football. We wish him all the best."

Butler, who came to Nevada from the Chicago area, is a graduate transfer who will be eligible to play this season.