Wolf Pack stage miracle comeback | RecordCourier.com

Jordan Caroline hit the game-winning 3 with two seconds left in overtime and Nevada rallied with nine 3-pointers in the closing minutes of regulation for a remarkable 105-104 victory over New Mexico on Saturday night in Albuquerque.

The Wolf Pack (14-3, 3-1 Mountain West) stormed back after they trailed by as many as 25 points in the second half and by five points in overtime. Nevada converted five straight 3-pointers in the final 1:03 of regulation.

Caroline finished with a career-high 45 points. Marcus Marshall added 26 points, with 12 of those coming on four 3-pointers in the final minute of the second half — the final two banking in and the last one tying it with seven seconds left.

New Mexico’s Elijah Brown had his shot at the buzzer hit off the front of the rim to send it to overtime. Brown also missed an off-balance shot from half court at the end of overtime.

Tim Williams and Brown each had 26 points for New Mexico (9-7, 2-2).

Midway through the second half the Lobos led 74-49 and were still up 87-68 with 4:27 left before Nevada started hitting 3-pointers.

UP NEXT

Nevada next goes to Wyoming on Saturday. The teams are starting to build a rivalry, with the Wolf Pack sweeping both games last season, but by a combined nine points.

New Mexico next plays at home Tuesday against UNLV. It will be a homecoming of sorts for Rebels first-year coach Marvin Menzies, who coached New Mexico State for eight years and made annual trips to the Pit, compiling a 1-7 record there.