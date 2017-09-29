Withrow celebrates birthday with goal

Here's a breakdown of Carson Valley athletes who have graduated from high school and now compete in college:

SOCCER

JESSICA WITHROW — University of Minnesota Crookston, 2017 Douglas graduate: Withrow gave herself a belated birthday present on Sunday by scoring her first collegiate career goal. Withrow, who turned 18 one day before, scored off a rebound in the first half of the Golden Eagles' 4-1 loss in the rain at home against the University of Mary (North Dakota). The freshman midfielder's goal made it a 2-1 game, and she had a second half shot that nearly found the net.

MCKENNA KYNETT — Boise State University, 2016 Douglas graduate: Kynett played 20 minutes and took one shot that caromed off the crossbar Friday in the Broncos' 2-1 win at Fresno State.

VOLLEYBALL

AUBREY CAIRES — Whittier College (Whittier, Calif.), 2016 Douglas graduate: Caires had seven kills, two blocks and two digs for the Poets in their 3-2 loss Saturday at home against No. 23 (NCAA Division III) Cal Lutheran. Caires was at her best in the third set when she delivered three kills during a stretch when the Poets broke out of a 19-all tie and went on to win, 25-21. The 6-foot sophomore opposite hitter accounted for Whittier's final two points to close out the set before a full house at Graham Athletic Center.

MONTRASHAY WORLEY — Hartford University (West Hartford, Conn.), 2015 Douglas graduate: Worley, a junior defensive specialist, contributed a team-leading seven digs to go with one assist for the Hawks in their 3-0 win at home Sunday against Coppin State.

GOLF

EMMA SPERRY — Missouri Valley College (Marshall, Mo.), 2016 Douglas graduate: Sperry opened her season with a team-best 12-over par 84 to share eighth-place on the individual leaderboard Sept. 17 at the Graceland Invitational in Lamoni, Iowa. Sperry finished just four shots out of the lead and the Vikings finished fifth in the eight-team standings.

CROSS COUNTRY

JOHN MUNYAN — Olivet Nazarene University (Bourbonnais, Ill.), 2017 Douglas graduate: Munyan was the Tigers' No. 7 runner and 39th overall last Friday at the Brissman/Lundeen Invitational in Rock Island, Ill. The freshman ran the 6.437-kilometer course at Saukie Golf Course in 21:35. Olivet captured the team championship with 95 points.

Editor's note: Please send an email to Dave Price at dprice@recordcourier.com if a student-athlete has been left out.