Wilsey delivers in clutch for Tigers

Lauren Wilsey came through when it counted Thursday afternoon when the Douglas High girls tennis team pulled out a 10-8 Northern 4A victory at home against Bishop Manogue.

Kari Coziahr in singles and the doubles team of Shelby Casaus-Kelsey Carlson went 3-0 during the matchup between Northern 4A playoff contenders at Lampe Park. In the end, however, it came down to the last two players on the court, and Wilsey bested Manogue's Kaia Brown 6-4 to break an 8-all tie in the team scoring.

Douglas (4-3 league) remained in contention for a top-four finish in the conference and home court advantage for the opening round of the playoffs. Manogue (5-2) dropped out of a three-way tie for second-place.

Nikki Alexander and the team of Haley Doughty-Natalie Alexander lost tiebreakers in the first round, an indicator of how close the Tigers and Miners matched up overall.

The doubles team of Amanda Shaffer and Maureen Brennan were 1-2 as every starter scored for Douglas on the day, coach Dan Hannah pointed out.

Manogue played without its No. 1 singles player, Tara Chilton, who won the region singles championship as a freshman in 2016.

The Tigers were coming off a 12-2 loss against conference-leading Reno (6-0) Wednesday in a match at Lampe Park that was shortened due to rain and lightning.

Casaus and Carlson were 2-1 on the day, winning twice by 6-2 scores. Their only loss came against Reno's No. 1 team of senior Jill Rovetti and sophomore Jazlynn Parker in a rematch of teams that met in last year's region tournament quarterfinals (Rovetti-Parker won that match, 6-3, 6-3 and eventually took third-place to qualify for state). Casaus and Carlson won twice by 6-2 scores.

Coziahr retired in her second set with the score tied 3-3 due to illness. Earlier, she lost in the first round to Reno's No. 1 player, sophomore Erica Schwab, a region tournament semifinalist last year.

This match was a make-up of one canceled from the previous day due to threatening weather.