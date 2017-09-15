Wesley Hundley receives conference award

Here's a breakdown of Carson Valley athletes who have graduated from high school and now compete in college:

FOOTBALL

WESLEY HUNDLEY — Earlham College (Richmond, Ind.), 2014 Douglas graduate: Hundley was named Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week for his performance Saturday in the Quakers' 65-41 loss at Hiram College (Hiram, Ohio). Hundley accounted for 327 of Earlham's 420 yards in offense. He threw for 226 yards and four touchdowns, with no interceptions, plus he rushed for 101 yards on 29 carries. Through two games this season, Hundley has accounted for 86 percent of Earlham's total offense.

ANDREW JENSEN — University of Jamestown (Jamestown, N.D.), 2015 Douglas graduate: Jensen was credited with two solo tackles and one assist for the Jimmies Saturday in their 49-12 loss at Dakota Wesleyan (South Dakota). One of Jensen's tackles came behind the line of scrimmage.

SOCCER

CAITLYN BIDART and SYDNEY WOODWARD — Lake Tahoe Community College (South Lake Tahoe), 2016 and 2017 Douglas graduates: Bidart and Woodward both played solid defense to help the Coyotes battle Cerritos College to a 0-0 tie last Thursday. The result was significant since Cerritos is the defending California community college state champion. The Coyotes also won at Santa Rosa 3-2 on Sept. 5 and lost 5-4 on Friday at Cosumnes College in Sacramento — their fourth game in six days. "Dart (Bidart) has been playing unbelievably well and has attracted the interest of several four-year programs from just her play this week alone," LTCC coach Jeremy Evans noted after the tie against Cerritos. "Sydney played solid against Cerritos and is starting to build that confidence." LTCC (2-1-2 overall) hosts Las Positas College (Livermore, Calif.) tonight at 6 p.m.

Recommended Stories For You

ALEXIS VON SCHOTTENSTEIN — Menlo College (Atherton, Calif.), 2015 Douglas graduate: Von Schottenstein scored in the 74th minute to give the Oaks some breathing room Sunday in their 2-0 win at University of California Merced. The goal was her second of the season.

VOLLEYBALL

AUBREY CAIRES — University of Pacific (Stockton, Calif.), 2016 Douglas graduate: Caires contributed six kills and four blocks to help the Poets win three straight sets against Pacific Lutheran last Friday afternoon at the Ca Lu Fornia Invitational, hosted by Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, Calif. Later that night, Caires had four kills in a 3-0 tournament win over UC Santa Cruz. Whittier capped its four-match sweep of the tournament with a five-set win against Trinity University (Caires didn't play), ranked No. 7 in the American Volleyball Coaches Association Division III poll.

CROSS COUNTRY

MADISON COTE — University of Pacific (Stockton, Calif.), 2016 Douglas graduate: Cote ran 20:40 to place 15th overall for the Tigers on Sept. 2 when they won the women's team title at the Big Wave Invitational hosted by the University of Hawaii on the Kahuku Golf Course.

Editor's note: Please send an email to Dave Price at dprice@recordcourier.com if a student-athlete has been left out.