We ‘FISH YOU’ a Merry Christmas | RecordCourier.com

We ‘FISH YOU’ a Merry Christmas

Josh Otto of Woodfords shows off the fish he caught on Thursday from the ice at Red Lake using a "jig head with a small piece of tan garlic power bait." He also caught a 14-inch cutthroat trout using a sliver castmaster on Dec. 19 at Red Lake. "There is 12 inches of ice but the fishing is very slow," he reported.Special to The R-C |

