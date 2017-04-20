Vaughan blanks McQueen | RecordCourier.com

Deztiny Vaughan has pitched with some hard luck during her freshman season for the Douglas High softball team.

Her record as of this week stands at 2-7, however, five of those losses have come in games when the Tigers were shutout. Three have been 1-0 losses against Northern 4A front-runners Reed and Spanish Springs, as well as perennial Bay Area power Alhambra. She threw a one-hitter against Reed in a 1-0 loss on March 25.

Support was no problem on Tuesday afternoon as Vaughan pitched a two-hit shutout to help the Tigers pick up a much-needed 4-0 win at McQueen in Reno.

Douglas played errorless ball in the field and Amanda Hoffman went 3-for-4 with one run scored and one RBI to lead a nine-hit attack for Douglas (4-7 league, 6-17 overall) in the makeup of a game that was rained out the previous Thursday.

Hoffman singled to lead off the game and scored on a Mackenzie Brixey fielder's choice to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead in the first inning.

Douglas scored once in the fifth inning to make it 2-0, then added two more runs in the sixth when Jasmine McNinch singled, Bailey Walters followed with an RBI double and scored on a single by Hoffman.

Vaughan earned her second win of the season with five strikeouts and three walks, plus the hard throwing right-hander retired seven of the last eight batters she faced to finish her second shutout of the season. McQueen loaded the bases with two outs in the fifth inning — on two walks and a hit batsman — before Vaughan retired the side on a swinging strikeout.

Rylie Miller, another freshman, pitched the distance for McQueen and finished with six strikeouts along with one walk. Miller pitched a complete game for the Lancers in their conference season-opening 5-3 win at Douglas on March 16.

The Tigers, who hosted Spanish Springs on Thursday, return to action Saturday with an 11 a.m. doubleheader against Damonte Ranch in Reno.