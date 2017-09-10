Unger, Jackson lead boys tennis

Zach Unger and Chase Jackson each swept their singles matches to account for half of the Douglas High boys tennis team's points in a 12-6 win at home against Hug on Thursday afternoon.

Douglas (2-3 league) was coming off a 14-4 loss at Reed on Tuesday in a match dominated by weather.

In Thursday's match at Lampe Park, Tyler Hearn teamed up for one set with Range Chapman and one with Austin Clutts to win his first sets of the season. Two other new doubles teams won sets in their first times playing together. Chris Pomeroy and James Jenks posted a 7-5 victory in their first set of the day. Teagan Valenzuela and Bryce Unger went 2-1 to round out the Tigers' scoring.

"The match was played under difficult conditions with wind tearing branches off trees next to the courts and blowing sand and dust across the courts," Douglas coach Roger Rusmisel said. "Play was suspended for 15 minutes as the dust storm blew through."

Chase Jackson earned two points from the No. 2 singles spot defeating both Reed's No. 1 and in the final round. Rusnisel added that Jackson defeated a "talented No. 3 Reed player" 7-6, sweeping the tie-breaker by a 7-0 score.

The Tigers also collected points from the doubles teams of Chapman-Clutts and Bryce Unger-Jenks.