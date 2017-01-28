Trio leads Manogue girls | RecordCourier.com

Bishop Manogue continued its Sierra League girls basketball supremacy Friday night with an 84-17 victory at Douglas.

Manogue (12-0 league, 18-2 overall), the two-time region tournament champion, has now posted 39 consecutive league regular season wins dating to Jan. 9, 2015.

Katie Turner, Malia Holt and freshman Kenna Holt combined to score 59 points as the Miners led start to finish against Douglas (4-8, 7-14). The Miners led 60-12 at halftime.

Turner, Nevada’s 2016 Gatorade Player of the Year who has signed to play basketball for Davidson University of the Atlantic 10 Conference, led all scorers with 23. Malia Holt, who is headed to Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, scored 20 and Kenna Holt added 16, as the three Miners combined to sink nine 3-pointers. Hannah Reviglio also contributed 11 with a pair of 3-pointers for the Miners.

Hannah Carr scored seven points to lead Douglas offensively. Harmony Laney came off the bench and connected on a 3-pointer off an assist from Hailey Hughes midway through the second quarter. Hughes grabbed six rebounds, three on the offensive end in the second half.

Douglas is now locked in a three-way tie for third-place with Damonte Ranch and Galena in the league standings, one game behind second-place Carson.

The Tigers Host Damonte Ranch Tuesday in a 5:15 p.m. contest that figures to be pivotal in the North’s playoff picture since four teams from both the Sierra and High Desert leagues qualify for the Northern 4A Region tournament on Feb. 15-18.

Damonte Ranch defeated Douglas 39-37 on Jan. 13 in Reno.