Trio lead Douglas girls in loss to Mustangs | RecordCourier.com

Hannah Carr, Taylynn Kizer and Madi Smalley combined to score 35 points, but the Douglas High girls basketball team came up short Friday night in a 39-37 Sierra League loss against Damonte Ranch in Reno.

Douglas (2-6 league, 5-12 overall) led through three quarters before the Mustangs rallied for a 15-7 run in the fourth quarter. Douglas was up 19-13 at halftime and 30-24 going to the fourth quarter.

Damonte Ranch (3-5, 3-10) extended its win streak to three straight games and moved into sole possession of second-place in the league race.

Carr scored 13 points, Kizer 12 and Smalley 10 on a night when the Tigers shot 15-for-73 (21 percent) from the field and 6-for-15 (40 percent) from the free throw line.

Hailey Hughes grabbed 10 rebounds, while Smalley picked off six steals and Kizer four steals.

The Tigers hosted Wooster on Tuesday and will celebrate Winter Homecoming Friday against Galena. Douglas visits Carson on Tuesday. Douglas, Galena and Carson are tied for third-place in the league race.