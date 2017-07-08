Tribute to an avid outdoorsman, Ken Conkie | RecordCourier.com

Hello, fellow anglers. Before we get to our local fishing report, I would like to tell you about a local fellow angler many of have had the pleasure to meet.

Ken Conkie worked for Smith's in Gardnerville for 18 years. He was that smiling face at the check stand that some of us would get in his line just to hear where he has been on his last fishing or camping adventure. Unfortunately, Ken passed away on June 2. My thoughts and prayers are with his wife Elizabeth and their family.

I will always think of Ken when I fish Silver Lake, which was one of his favorite destinations.

Now, here is your local fishing report:

LAKE TAHOE: The transition has started from spring to summer fishing. You may have to work a little harder for the macs. Most have come in at 1 to 6 pounds with a few in the 7- to 19-pound class. The best action has been the Tahoe City Shelf or the Sugar Pine Point area. Dodger and a minnow have been productive. The Chrome dodger and a white flatfish also have been productive. Anglers have been fishing in 100 to 180 feet of water. Call Blue Ribbon Fishing Charters at 530-544-6552 for more information.

SILVER LAKE: Fishing has been fair for anglers giving a good day's work. The boaters have been trolling near the water falls with Rapalas for mackinaws in the 1-3 pound class. Last week, Tom Blotter from Minden caught a 6-pound, 24-inch mackinaw on an AC Skinny. I have not received any reports for the brown action this week. The water level is still high and the ramp is open. Watch your depth finder to see those sudden rise and falls through out the lake. Shore angling has been slow for the last couple weeks.

CAPLES LAKE: The water level is up to within a few feet from the full mark. The county ramp is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week. Caples Lake Resort is open 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. They have a general store and boat launch and rentals. I fished with Tom Blotter last Saturday and we had fair luck trolling Rapalas. I caught three small rainbows and Tom hooked a nice 3-pound mackinaw. Last week, Ken Salvi caught a 24-inch, 4-pound brown on a wooly bugger fly at Emigrant Creek. Nicolino Azzallini caught a 3.5- and a 5-pound mackinaw trolling a broken-back Rapala. The CDFW planted the lake last week with catchable rainbows. Call Caples Lake Resort at 209-258-8888 for more information.

WOODS LAKE: Road closed.

BLUE LAKES: The road is open to Charity Valley, approximately 7.5 miles in, and scheduled to open to the lower lake by the middle of July. The upper lake will not open until August.

BURNSIDE LAKE: The road is open. I would use caution driving in, as the road did not winter very well.

INDIAN CREEK RESERVOIR: The lake is up and the weeds are growing fast. In 10 days the weeds grew a foot. Fishing has been good for shore anglers with Powerbait or inflated night crawlers. Fly anglers have done well with wooly buggers or small streamers. The surface temperature last week was 74 degrees. I recommend to fish the early or late bite.

WOLF CREEK AND LOOPE CANYON ROAD: Closed indefinitely due to winter slides and erosion.

WEST FORK CARSON RIVER CALIFORNIA SIDE: The river is running at very fishable levels. CDFW planted the river last week with catchable rainbow trout. Alpine County planted last week with 1,000 pounds of 12-inch to 5-pound rainbows. Many anglers have done well with salmon eggs or small spinners. Stop in Todd's Bait and Tackle For more information.

EAST FORK CARSON RIVER CALIFORNIA SIDE: The river is still running too fast for the state and county to plant. Last week it was running at 2,000 cubic feet per second. No reports have come in.

MARKLEEVILLE CREEK: The river is running very fishable right now. Alpine County has planted the river over the last couple weeks with 1,800 pounds of 12-inch to 4-pound rainbows.

ALPINE COUNTY BACK ROADS: Forestdale to the bridge (4 wheel drive only) and Pleasant Valley road is open. Schneider Cow Camp, Highland Lakes, Silver Hill and Poorboy are closed.

JUNE LAKE LOOP REPORT:

Grant Lake: Grant is the place to go in The Loop to target larger Browns with rainbows and cutthroats, too. Last summer, a 20-plus pounder was caught and released on a mice tail, believe it or not. The best approach for these bigger fish is trolling early and late, grabbing 3-4 pounders with an occasional "toad" being hooked. Tazmanian Devils, Rapalas, wedding rings, and needlefish are working. Check in at the marina for patterns, location, and depth. Ritchie and Tom at the dock suggest taking a rental boat up deep into the Rush Creek inlet and using current to drift fish targeting the now submerged creek channel.

Rush Creek: Rush is still flowing high but can be fished using caution. Bait fishing is restricted to the slower moving water primarily with night crawlers. Best bet is lure fishing with Thomas Buoyants, Panther Martins, and Kastmasters. I heard some reports lately of good success throwing Vibrax blue fox lures.

Silver Lake: This lake is full to the rim reducing the available shore fishing, so it would be best to grab a boat from marina or bring a tube, kayak, whatever. When on the shore, try the Alger Creek inlet area. When "floating" hit the east side near cabins and Rush Creek inlet. Guys at the dock say it's been good for CDFW planted rainbows and 3-4 pounds. Oregon rainbows put in during recent weeks. Garlic Powerbait is working best along with usual suspects of floating baits, night crawlers, and lures. Stop by or call Ernie's Tackle and Ski Shop in downtown June Lake for all the latest report at 760-648-7756.

Special note for Alpine County. Due to fire danger, there will be no campfires outside of designated camping areas. There is no shooting east of Highway 89 from Monitor Pass to Markleeville.

Good luck on your next fishing adventure. If you get a photo of your catch, send it to dprice@recordcourier.com and if you have a question or a report for our local fishing area call the Naw line at 267-9722.

Good fishin' and tight lines.