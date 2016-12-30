Topaz opener on Sunday | RecordCourier.com

Hello, fellow anglers, I hope you have a safe and happy New Year.

I will be bringing in the “Naw” year at Topaz Lake with 500 other freezing souls On Sunday. The water level is up 12 feet from this time last year so both of the boat launches will be open. The Topaz Landing Marina will be open with rental boats this year.

The weather says 20 percent chance of rain or snow, but one thing will be 100 percent — it will be cold. For more information call Chuck at 266-3550.

Bundle up and get ready to catch some cash. The 2017 Topaz Lodge Fishing Derby will start at 6:16 a.m. on Sunday. Each Topaz Lake tagged fish will be worth $100 cash plus $10 free slot play and five entries into the drawing at the end of the derby on April 16. Any trout caught in Topaz Lake weighing in at 2 pounds or more will receive $5 free slot play and five entries into the drawing. Each week there will be two winners for the largest trout weighed in at the general store. First-place will be awarded $25 cash, while second-place will receive $25 in free slot play.

As an added bonus, weekly winners will be announced here in the “Naw” report, along with pictures when available. Where else can you get paid to fish?

The derby is open to all anglers 21 years of age and older, as it is sponsored by the Topaz Lodge and Casino. There is no entry fee, you only need to be a slot member at the lodge. You can sign up at the cashiers booth, it takes in five minutes or less. At 7 p.m. April 16, a total of $1,250 in cash and prizes worth will be given away.

Call 266-3338 if you have any questions on the derby or to make reservations at the Topaz Lodge.

A reminder to California anglers: You need to renew your fishing license for the 2017 season and All boating anglers need to renew their registration. Either renewing your fishing license or boat registration is easy as going online to Nevada Department of Wildlife or to California Department of Fish and Wildlife. You can print out a temporary license or registration in time to fish on opening day. Make sure to have your previous license or registration card with you to make the process go much faster.

There are a few other places in our area that have opened up for fishing.

CAPLES LAKE: Jeff O’Neil from South Lake Tahoe reported that he fished a couple days at Caples and that the action was slow. The spillway had 14 to 16 inches of ice, while the dam had 12 to 14 inches of ice. He talked with a couple other anglers who didn’t have much success either. The best action has been night crawlers or fresh water shrimp for bait fishing, Kastmasters or Thomas Buoyant spoons for those that want to jig. I have had success with Banjo minnows for the mackinaws. I will venture up next week to try my luck with a few friends. We can hope the fishing will pick up.

RED LAKE: Josh Otto reported last week that the lake had 12 inches of ice and the fishing was slow. Josh did catch a nice cutthroat trout 16 inches long … he was jigging a silver Kastmaster lure. Josh said he caught a few smaller rainbows using a small jig head with tan garlic Powerbait. Kastmaster lures are the most productive lure I have used at this lake. Salmon eggs or night crawlers have also been productive in the past. I will visit Red lake as well next week.

SILVER LAKE: A couple anglers ventured up last week to find 12 to 14 inches of ice on the lake. They were using gold Kastmasters and caught a couple mackinaws up to 18 inches long. They used night crawlers and only got a couple bites.

PYRAMID LAKE: The lake has been fishing well through the season. I spoke to my friend and fellow angler Jerry Dow of Carson City. He was fishing with friends off the shore between Warrior Point and Sutcliff area. Jerry was using a No. 1 rainbow patterned Torpedo spoon and 6-pound test line. The result was a 16-pound cutthroat trout, which took 45 minutes to reel in. Jerry and his team caught a few more on that trip in the 19- to 24-inch class. Most anglers I have spoken to have been fishing Warrior Point down to the Popcorn area. They have been fishing the drop off areas close to the shore with great results.

Good luck on your next fishing adventure. If you get a photo of your catch, send it to dprice@recordcourier.com and if you have a question or a fishing report in our area call the Naw line at 267-9722 (an issue I had with the line has been resolved). Keep the reports coming in.

I hope to see you on the waters. Good fishin’ and tight lines.