Topaz fishing great despite devastation of fire

Hello, fellow anglers. I just returned from fishing with a friend, Tom Blotter, at Topaz Lake. We had a great day of fishing, but to see the devastation from the Slinkard fire was hard to digest.

We saw where the fire came within feet from homes in the Topaz area. To all the firefighter and the volunteers, we owe you a great deal of thanks and gratitude.

Unfortunately, the annual Topaz Lake Volunteer Fire Department barbecue had to be cancelled. They have rescheduled the event for Sept. 16 at the Topaz Lake Fire station, located at the bottom of the hill behind the Topaz Lodge. I am asking everyone to mark their calendar to attend this event to support the volunteers and to say "Thank you." If you are not able to attend, you can make a donation to their fund.

CAPLES LAKE: The lake level is dropping slowly, but there is still plenty of access to launch a boat. Many anglers have been catching rainbows in the 12-14 inch class. Flashers and half a worm have been productive. Shore anglers have done fair at the spillway area. Some have walked to Woods Creek tossing Kastmasters or using Powerbait or salmon eggs. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife recently planted the lake with catchable rainbow trout. For the larger rainbows and mackinaw trout, I recommend going deeper on your troll. Stop by Caples Lake Resort for more information.

BLUE LAKES: The lake level has dropped. The fishing has been fair for average sized rainbows. Salmon eggs have been most productive. Kastmasters or small spinners have been doing good in the evening hours.

BURNSIDE LAKE: The lake was planted 10 days ago by CDFW with catchable rainbow trout. I spoke with a fellow angler who fished the lake this week. He told me the fishing was slow, he had used bait and lures. His only fish came on a Thomas Buoyant spoon.

WEST CARSON RIVER CALIFORNIA SIDE: The river is running low and very fishable. The Alpine County Chamber of Commerce planted the river last week with 800 pounds of rainbow trout. The fishing over the weekend was great with reports of many rainbows from 12 inches to 4 pounds. Powerbait was most productive while few anglers threw Panther Martin spinners. Stop by Creekside Lodge for more information.

EAST FORK CARSON RIVER CALIFORNIA SIDE: The river is still running fast, but is clear between rain storms. The Alpine County Chamber of Commerce planted 800 pounds of rainbow trout last week. Fishing has been very good for most anglers. For those who are not catching fish, my advice is to move down about 50 feet because CDFW also planted the river this week. The Leontini family from the Bay Area stayed at Carson River Resort last week, and Tom Leontini caught a 4.25-pound rainbow while his son, Anthony, caught a 4.0-pound rainbow. By end of their trip, they had caught a nice limit of rainbows. Stop by Carson River Resort for more information.

INDIAN CREEK RESERVOIR: Fishing has been slow and the water level is coming down. The weeds are still plentiful. Fly anglers have been site fishing on the south end of the lake and doing well in the evenings. Shore anglers have picked up some rainbows and cutthroat trout in the early morning or late evening by the dam. So far this year, the lake has been planted with over 4,000 pounds of rainbow and cutthroat trout. Stop by Todd's Bait and Tackle for more information.

SILVER CREEK: Fishing has been good for smaller rainbows. CDFW planted the river last week. I recommend to stay away from the road way and take a walk to those deeper downstream pools and try small spinners or salmon eggs.

TOPAZ LAKE: Fishing in between rain storms has been a challenge this week. My advice is to get up there early and leave early. Tom and I fished from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday. We fished Rapalas and Needlefish lures. The bite was fair and we caught and released 17 fish ranging from 12 inches to a few pounds. We also kept two fish in the 2.5-pound range because they had swallowed our lures too deep. Topaz lake is only open until the end of September so you still have a couple weeks to get in a trip. The lake will open on Jan. 1.

JUNE LAKE LOOP REPORT: Grant has been drawing down for the past month, which has opened up more accessible shoreline. As the lake recedes and becomes more shallow in some areas, fish move to deeper cooler water so a good spot one day may not be a few days later. Please note this applies mainly in "Upper Grant" with the entire lake at a higher level than past drought years. The best shot for some nice browns is early mornings 8 or 9 colors lead core near Privy Point. Also, try threaded night crawlers with a flasher near the dam. There has been some great fun in the late evenings trolling streamers with a fly rod or Rapalas on spin gear near the shore.

Rush Creek: Some of the larger fish in Silver Lake have made their way down into Rush. A 3-pound, 8-ounce rainbow using a mice tail was pulled out along with others in the 2- to 3-pound range. Salmon eggs and crawlers are working along with Thomas Buoyants, Panther Martins and Kastmasters. Fly guys are chucking streamers, buggers, nymphs, egg patterns and San Juan worms.

Silver Lake: Silver is still awesome for stringers of the 4,000 pounds of 1- to 4-pound Oregon trout dropped in two weeks ago. There is plenty of shoreline to cast from and out of boats on the cabin side of the lake.

Gull Lake: Keeps on cranking out daily limits and some "monster" Oregon Rainbows in the 4- to 7-pound class that have been put in during the summer, including a 7-pound 8-ounce catch hauled in on a garlic pinched crawler. Gull Lake Marina has flat bottom and pontoon "party" boats available this time of year.

June Lake: Big Rock Resort guests have been scoring some nice 4- to 5-pound rainbows along with 3- to 4-pound cutthroats. Abby at June Lake Marina reports bait fishing at about 25 to 30 feet is working well. Trolling 6 to 9 colors lead core has brought success using Tas Devils pink and frog patterns, red and gold "Tommy Boys," and red dot frog Needlefish which are all on hand in the Marina tackle shop. Hourly boat rentals are offered when available.

Good luck on your next fishing adventure. If you get a photo of your catch, send it to dprice@recordcourier.com and if you have a report or a question in our local fishing area, call the Naw line at 267-9722. Good fishin' and tight lines.