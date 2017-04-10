Tigers win 16-1 at Hug | RecordCourier.com

Sparked by a 15-hit attack on Monday afternoon, the Douglas High baseball team scored 15 runs in the opening three innings on its way to a 16-1 Northern 4A win against Hug in Reno.

Douglas (6-3 league, 9-5 overall) broke out with six runs in the first inning then added five runs in the second and four more runs in the third to pick up a win against Hug (0-9, 2-15). The game was called after four innings as the Tigers won for the sixth time in seven games.

Sophomore Ayden Murphy hit 4-for-4 with a double and three RBI while Isaiah Schat went 2-for-3 with three RBI to lead Douglas offensively.

Spencer Trivitt singled, Haden Keller followed with a triple and Riley Wilkinson delivered a two-run double to ignite the Tigers' first inning rally. The Tigers pushed their lead to 6-0 when Schat tripled two runs home.

Schat pitched three innings to earn credit for the win and Zach Romero pitched a scoreless fourth to close out the game. Schat, a senior left-hander, allowed one run on one hit to go with four strikeouts and one walk. Romero only needed eight pitches to retire three batters on groundouts.

The two teams finish their two-game series Tuesday with a 3:45 p.m. contest at Tiger Field. The Tigers host the Reno Huskies on Thursday.