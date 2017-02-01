Tigers surge past Mustangs | RecordCourier.com

Coming off three excruciatingly narrow defeats against teams competing for the Sierra League boys basketball title, the Douglas Tigers took charge of their own destiny Tuesday night.

Tre Jackson scored eight of his game-high 27 points in the fourth quarter to help the Tigers pull away to a playoff-enhancing 70-51 win at home against Damonte Ranch.

Douglas (5-8, 6-16) now holds a two-game advantage over Damonte Ranch (3-10, 4-17) in the race for the Sierra League’s fourth and final playoff seed.

The Tigers lost to Galena, Carson and Bishop Manogue within a span of eight nights — games that were all decided inside the final minute, including an overtime affair against Galena.

They never trailed this time, however, there were a few anxious moments at the outset of the final period after Damonte Ranch cut a 38-21 halftime deficit to 52-44 at the end of three quarters.

Jackson scored six points and assisted on an Ian Ozolins layup over a span of two minutes, 31 seconds as the Tigers pushed their lead to 68-50 with 2:41 showing on the clock. Josh Meza and Dalton Davis combined to sink four straight free throws to start the fourth, giving Douglas a double-digit lead.

Meanwhile, the Mustangs were held without a field goal over the final 4:45.

Ozolins finished with 11 points and Meza added nine. Davis contributed eight points and 13 rebounds. Meza scored seven points and Davis grabbed five of those rebounds in the first quarter to help the Tigers set the tone early.

Sophomore Josh Carillo buried a 3-pointer, assisted by Ozolins, Cade Pankey sank one of two free throws and Desmond Hinnant converted a steal into a layup as the Tigers surged to their 38-21 advantage at the intermission.

Douglas shot 17-for-24 from the free throw line overall.

Drew Damboise scored 20 and Jerry Thomas 11 for the Mustangs. They combined to convert six 3-pointers.

Douglas travels to Reno tonight for a league game against Wooster, then closes out its regular season Tuesday at Galena and then Friday at home against Carson. The Tigers only need to win one of those games to clinch a berth in the Northern 4A Region Tournament.