Tigers still control their own destiny | RecordCourier.com

With six games left on its regular season schedule, the Douglas High baseball team remains in control of its own destiny.

The Tigers just have some catching up to do in the Northern 4A race after dropping both ends of a doubleheader Saturday at Damonte Ranch, 13-7 and 11-1.

A four-run rally in the fourth inning lifted Damonte Ranch to a come-from-behind win in game one. The Mustangs scored four runs in the fifth inning to end game two on to the 10-run rule.

Douglas (7-9 league, 10-11 overall) dropped into a three-way tie for eighth-place in the conference standings with Wooster and Carson. The top eight finishers advance to the region tournament on May 9-13.

Douglas open a two-game series against Wooster on Tuesday and the two teams are scheduled to play Thursday in Reno. The Tigers host third-place Galena for an 11 a.m. doubleheader on Saturday, then close out their regular season against rival Carson, May 3 at 3:45 p.m. in Minden and May 4 at 7 p.m. in Carson City.

GAME ONE

Douglas took a 6-3 lead to the bottom of the fourth, only to see Damonte Ranch (10-6, 13-11) come back to take a lead it never relinquished. Michael McDade homered to lead off the rally, then after back-to-back walks, Michael Nicholas singled two runs home to tie the score and dashed home on a passed ball to put the Mustangs on top, 7-6.

The Mustangs added six more runs in the sixth to pull away, aided by doubles from Tommie Oshkam, Zack Jensen and Tyler Hopper.

Douglas scored once in the top of the fourth and was in position to do even more damage. After loading the bases on three straight walks to start the inning, Haydn Brown drove one run home on a single to center field. After the Mustangs turned an infield double play, Douglas loaded the bases again before a line drive was caught at shortstop to retire the side.

Damonte Ranch turned three double plays in the game, in the first, second and fourth innings.

Douglas took a 3-0 lead in the first inning. Kindel Isham led off with a line drive single to right field and scored on Jayden Foster's double to left field. Brown walked and Tristan Futch reached on an infield single to load the bases. Foster scored on an error and Spencer Trivitt delivered an RBI single to make it 3-0.

The Tigers added one more run in the seventh when Haden Keller hit a lead off home run over the left field fence.

Riley Wilkinson went 2-for-3 to lead the Tigers' nine-hit attack. Douglas received 11 walks in the game, but left nine runners stranded on the bases.

GAME TWO

Damonte Ranch took a 2-0 lead in the first inning, added three more runs in the second and two runs in the third to take a 7-1 lead.

Jacob Bercovich triggered the Mustangs' three-run second inning rally when he hit a leadoff home run to left field.

Damonte Ranch ended the game with four runs in the fifth inning, capped by a two-run double by Jerry Thomas.

Thomas and Jensen both went 3-for-4 with two RBI, while Bercovich went 3-for-3 with two RBI.

Brown, Keller and Futch accounted for the Tigers' three hits.

JUNIOR VARSITY

Caden Hultberg hit 3-for-3 with three RBI to help lead Douglas to an 8-3 victory in the second game to salvage a split of its doubleheader at Damonte Ranch on Saturday.

In game one, Damonte Ranch scored six runs on just one hit in the third inning on its way to a 7-5 win.

Hultberg delivered an RBI single in the second inning to give Douglas a 1-0 lead and then singled another run home to in the fourth to put the Tigers on top, 2-1.

Douglas pulled away with six runs in the fifth inning. Elijah Lyons and Dario Watroba reached base when they were hit by pitches to ignite the rally. Camden Brown followed with an RBI double and Zak Korzeniewski tripled two runs to extend the Tigers' lead to 5-1. Jonathan Antti doubled and Hultberg drove in one run with an infield single.

In game two, Hultberg scored to give Douglas a 1-0 lead in the third, only to see Damonte Ranch answer with six runs in the bottom half of the inning. The Mustangs were aided in their big rally by three walks and three errors

Brown drove in three runs with a double in the seventh inning and Evan Simpson hit 2-for-3 to lead the Tigers offensively.