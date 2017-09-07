Tigers’ soccer girls remain undefeated

Faye Fournier and Abby Jens combined to score five goals to help lift the Douglas High girls soccer team to a 7-0 win against North Valleys Tuesday in Reno.

Fournier, a junior, delivered a hat trick to lead Douglas (2-0 league, 6-0 overall) in the Northern 4A crossover contest against the Panthers. Jens added two goals, while Ally Foster and Peri Buck had one each.

Jordan Smith went the distance at goalkeeper to earn credit for the shutout.

Douglas hosts Spanish Springs (2-0, 3-1-1) Saturday in a rematch of an Aug. 26 match at the South Tahoe Invitational that the Tigers won, 2-0. The varsity girls game starts at 1:30 p.m., followed by the varsity boys at 3:15.

The Tigers won Tuesday's junior varsity game, 5-1.