Tigers shut down Raiders | RecordCourier.com

Haden Keller and Jayden Foster — aided by some clutch defense — combined to pitch a three-hit shutout Thursday when the Douglas High baseball team picked up a 3-0 Northern 4A conference victory at home against Reed.

Douglas (5-3 league, 8-5 overall) scored all three of its runs in the second inning to take control of the game on an overcast and windy afternoon at Tiger Field. The Tigers swept the regular season series from Reed (3-5, 6-12), with Foster earning the save in both games.

Keller pitched six complete innings, allowed two hits with nine strikeouts and four walks. Foster retired three of the four batters he faced in the seventh.

Reed threatened in the second inning. The first three Raiders reached base, however, catcher Spencer Trivitt caught Joey Brown leaning too far off second base for the first out. Keller then retired the side on a strikeout and ground out to Haydn Brown at first base.

The Raiders threatened again in the fifth inning when the Raiders put runners on the corners with one out, thanks to an error and single. The Tigers slammed the door shut when Keller picked a runner off first base and then retired Jon Pinto — who is hitting .404 with six homers this season — on a ground ball to Foster at shortstop.

Reed stranded eight base runners in the game. Douglas left six runners on base.

The Tigers capitalized in the second inning. Foster hit a leadoff single and stole second, Riley Wilkinson walked then Tristan Futch loaded the bases with his line drive single to center field. Isaiah Schat drove in the first run on a sacrifice fly and Trivitt delivered a two-run single to make it 3-0.

Will Bannister pitched all six innings for Reed. The 5-foot-9, 145-pound right-hander allowed three runs on just five hits to go with four strikeouts and four walks.

JUNIOR VARSITY

Reed scored seven runs in the sixth inning to pull away for an 11-4 win against Douglas Thursday in Sparks.

Camden Brown led Douglas offensively as he hit 2-for-4 with one RBI. Zak Korzeniewski delivered a two-run triple and then scored on Brown's single as the Tigers took a 3-0 lead in the first inning.

Jeremy Gallegos hit 4-for-4 with an RBI double in the sixth inning and Isaac Tecson was 3-for-3 with a solo home run and four RBI to lead Reed.