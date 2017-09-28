Tigers settle for tie with Mustangs

Damonte Ranch scored two late goals, the last in stoppage time, to salvage a 4-4 Sierra League girls soccer tie at Douglas on Tuesday afternoon.

Abby Jens and Peri Buck scored two goals each for Douglas (5-0-3 league, 10-0-3 overall), which settled for its second straight tie.

Damonte Ranch (4-3-1 league, 5-5-1 overall) took leads of 1-0 and 2-1 in the first half, only to see the Tigers answer each time.

Jens scored in the 17th minutes, assisted by Calli Weston and Buck scored to even the contest at 2-all in the 38th minute, assisted by Jens.

Coming off a 1-1 tie at home against Bishop Manogue on Saturday, the Tigers tried a different look from their normal 4-4-2 formation when they took the field on Tuesday, according to coach Rick Smith.

"The girls wanted to try something new so we tried a 3-5-2 formation," Smith said. "We worked on it at practice on Monday and the girls were really excited about it, but it didn't work out. The other team had some good speed on the outside and down the middle, and it caused some issues. Once we shifted out of that, we were OK.

"I don't regret trying it," he added. "I am a little disappointed it didn't work better, but you have to learn from your experiences and move on."

Douglas took a 3-2 lead when Buck scored off an assist from Jens in the 52nd minute. The Tigers extended their lead to 4-2 in the 70th minute on a goal by Jens, assisted by Madison Smalley.

As it turned out, though, the Mustangs were able to come back with two goals of their own at the end. Manogue also scored a late goal to secure its tie at Douglas on Saturday.

The Tigers face Wooster on Thursday in a 3:30 p.m. game at Greater Nevada Field in Reno — home of the Reno 1868 FC professional franchise — then return to Reno for a critical game on Tuesday against league-leading Galena (7-0-1).