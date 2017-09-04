Tigers run at Twilight Classic

Maya Smith placed eighth in the large schools varsity girls race for the Douglas High cross country team Friday night during the University of Nevada-hosted Nature's Bakery Nevada Twilight Classic in Sparks.

Smith, a junior, ran a time of 16:19 over the 4,000-meter course (2.49 miles) at Shadow Mountain Park. The time improved her personal best on the course by 22 seconds.

Addison Gregory finished 35th (17:22), Baylee Wood 43rd (17:39) and Quincy Russell 49th (17:54) for the Douglas girls, who finished sixth as a team with 158 points.

Reno's Mikayla Shults won the race with a 15:30 effort and the Huskies captured the team title by a 40-61 margin over Damonte Ranch.

Sean Dunkelman placed 18th (13:51) in a varsity boys race that had 104 runners. Dunkelman improved his time from last year by 55 seconds and was only 44 seconds off the winning pace set by Andrew Ribeiro of Spanish Springs (13:07).

James Nair was 58th (14:53), Cody Jackson 66th (15:13) and freshman Soma Baligad 72nd (15:21). Nair's time was 40 seconds faster than last year and Jackson improved by more than a minute-and-a-half.

Recommended Stories For You

Douglas finished 11th in the team standings with 254 points. Long Beach Poly edged Spanish Springs, 40-49, to win the team championship.

Sierra Lutheran junior Jared Marchegger, the defending 1A/2A state champion, was the small schools varsity race individual gold medal winner in 14:09, followed by South Tahoe senior David Holmes in second-place (14:22).

Douglas won the JV boys team title by a 54-66 score over Damonte Ranch.

Ethan Lee placed fourth (16:26) and Keegan Anderson 15th (16:57) to pace the Tigers.

The Tigers' JV girls finished third as a team. Savannah Chapton finished 12th (19:25), Zoe Brown 14th (19:28) and Casey Peck 18th (19:45).

The Tigers compete again on Saturday at the 55th annual Nevada Union Invitational in Grass Valley, Calif.