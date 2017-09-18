Tigers run at Sierra League race

Sean Dunkelman ran to third-place Friday to pace the Douglas High cross country team Friday during a Sierra League meet in Reno.

Dunkelman clocked a time of 18:03 over the hilly 5,000-meter course at Hidden Valley Regional Park. Patrick Voss also ran 19:08 to place 14th for the Tigers, who finished fifth as a team.

Galena swept the varsity boys individual team honors, as senior Carson Leavitt took first-place in 17:42 and the Grizzlies bested Damonte Ranch in the team race, 41-54.

In the girls race, Douglas sophomore Addison Gregory placed 14th (22:41) and senior Baylee Wood was 16th (23:20). The Tigers finished fourth as a team.

Damonte Ranch scored 43 points to take the team win, followed by Bishop Manogue with 51, Carson 65 and Douglas 99.

Douglas had four runners crack the top 10 to outdistance Damonte Ranch, 31-46, to take first-place in the J.V. girls race.

Isabella Tierney placed second (25:48) and Madilynne Cox third (25:56). Emily Nanse was sixth (26:20) and Casey Peck eighth (26:43).

Douglas scored 56 points in the J.V. boys race to edge past Galena (64) and Wooster (67).

Freshman Chad Maricich placed fifth (21:04), followed closely by teammates Gage Hoyle in seventh (21:14) and Dominic Jackson in eighth (21:22).

The Tigers run again Friday when the Reed Invitational is held in Sparks.