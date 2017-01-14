Tigers rally to beat Mustangs | RecordCourier.com

After watching fourth-quarter leads turn to defeat in back-to-back games last week, the Douglas High boys basketball team was motivated on Friday night not to let it happen again.

This time, the Tigers stepped up on defense and allowed only 14 second-half points on their way to a come-from-behind 52-42 Sierra League victory at Damonte Ranch in Reno.

Tre Jackson and Ryan Barnes combined to shoot 7-for-15 from beyond the 3-point arc to help provide a spark as Douglas (4-13 overall, 3-5 league) rallied from a 28-22 halftime deficit and went on to end a six-game losing streak.

This one had playoff implications, since the Tigers and Damonte Ranch (3-13, 2-6) came into the night tied for fourth-place and the league’s final seed into the region tournament.

Jackson finished the night with 26 points, including four treys, while Barnes scored nine of his 11 points on shots from beyond the arc. Dalton Davis added 11 points and Jordan Warren dished out seven assists for the Tigers. Josh Meza also played a key role with five rebounds to share the team lead with Jackson in that category.

Damonte Ranch was up 17-8 after one quarter and 28-22 at halftime, only to see Douglas turn the momentum with a 14-0 run to start the third quarter. The Tigers led 38-33 at the end of three quarters.

The Tigers didn’t take their foot off the accelerator — especially after losing last week in league games at against Hug (58-57) and Reno (63-58, after leading by 17 points in the third quarter. Instead, they put the Mustangs away down the stretch with an 11-4 run over the final 4 minutes, 39 seconds.

For the night, the Tigers shot 19-for-44 (43 percent) on their 2-point field goal attempts and were 7-for-12 from the free throw line. By comparison, they only managed to convert 9 of 26 free throws against Reno and were 1-for-1 in the Hug game.

Looking ahead on the schedule, Douglas will be at home next week to play Wooster on Tuesday followed by their Winter Homecoming game on Friday against Galena. Douglas visits arch Carson on Jan. 24.