Tigers move into first-place tie in league

Peri Buck ignited a second-half comeback on Tuesday afternoon that lifted the Douglas High girls soccer team to an important 2-1 victory at home against Reed.

Buck scored in the opening minute of the second half to tie the score and Calli Weston converted the go-ahead goal as the Tigers remained undefeated in Northern 4A cross-over play.

Douglas (3-0-1 league, 7-0-1 overall) moved into a first-place tie with Galena in Sierra League play. The Tigers pulled even in the standings when Galena tied Spanish Springs 2-2 on Tuesday.

"In the second half, we stepped on the accelerator and moved on from there," Douglas coach Rick Smith said. "We started to connect on our passes and play the way we need to."

Buck gathered in a long pass from Macey Weston in the corner, then turned the corner to score the game-tying goal.

Calli Weston put the Tigers on top to stay when she scored in the 51st minute off an assist from her cousin, Macey.

Recommended Stories For You

Earlier, Hannah Anderson scored in the fourth minute to give the Raiders a 1-0 lead that stood at halftime.

Reed dropped to 2-2 in the High Desert League race (3-2 overall).

"Reed is a quality team, very well organized," Smith said. "After they scored that early goal, it took us about a half to get our rhythm back."

Douglas was playing without all-league forward Alexa Moss due to health.

On Monday, Buck scored twice to help the Tigers post a 2-1 non-league win at home against South Tahoe. Douglas had beaten the Vikings 6-0 on Aug. 25 at the South Tahoe Invitational.

Freshman Kelsey Hogan scored for the Vikings.

Douglas visits Hug for another Northern 4A cross-over match on Saturday and then visits High Desert League-leading Reno on Tuesday.