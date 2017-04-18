Tigers lose walk-off decision at Reno | RecordCourier.com

Once again, the Douglas Tigers were knocking on the door for an all-important Northern 4A conference baseball victory.

This time, the five-time defending region tournament champion Reno Huskies rallied to score one run in the bottom of the seventh inning to secure a 5-4 walk-off win over Douglas on Saturday at Zunini Field in Reno.

Christian Chamberlain singled to start a two-out rally in the seventh and then scored on J.B. Liessmann's single as Reno (9-3, 18-4) remained tied for first-place in Northern 4A play. Douglas (7-5 league, 9-7 overall), which dropped a closely contested 5-3 decision to Reno one day before in Minden, held leads of 3-0 and 4-3 before the Huskies rallied to win.

Coming into Tuesday's conference action, Reno and Spanish Springs were tied for first-place, one game ahead of Galena (which lost twice to Reed on Saturday), while Douglas, McQueen and Wooster were tied for fourth. A mere three games separated nine teams in a race to determine seedings for the Northern 4A Region Tournament in May. Eight of those teams will qualify for postseason play.

Speaking of region tournament play, the Huskies have won 11 titles since 1999 and head coach Pete Savage has won 600-plus games since 1995. Since its own region tournament championship season in 2009, Douglas has one win over Reno and that came by an 8-5 score on April 25, 2013.

Hunter Simpson started on the mound for Douglas and allowed four runs (three earned) over 4.1 innings.

The senior right-hander received offensive support in the second inning when Tristan Futch doubled and scored on Riley Wilkinson's single to spark a three-run rally.

The Tigers added another run in the fourth inning thanks to doubles by Jayden Foster and Ayden Murphy. Wilkinson hit 2-for-3 in the game.

Reno received a boost from the bullpen as Chamberlain came on to relieve starter Austin Whan and retired six of the seven batters he faced in the sixth and seventh innings. On Friday, Drake Vestbie pitched 2.2 scoreless innings to close out Reno's win at Douglas.

Douglas held a 4-2 lead when Whan hit a two-out solo home run. The Huskies pulled even at 4-all in the fifth inning with the aid of two hit batsmen, a walk and Mickey Coyne's RBI groundout.

Douglas opens an important two-game series at home against Bishop Manogue Tuesday. The two teams are scheduled to play a 3:45 p.m. game Thursday in Reno.

JUNIOR VARSITY

Austin Grant and Elijah Lyons collected two hits each for Douglas in its 14-4 loss at Reno on Saturday.

The Huskies scored seven runs in the opening two innings to take charge of the contest.

Jonathan Antti delivered a double for Douglas (7-10 season record).