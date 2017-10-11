Tigers look to build on Hug win

Coming off a 32-18 homecoming victory against Hug, the Douglas Tigers will look to build on that success when they return to their Sierra League schedule on Friday night with a stern test against undefeated Damonte Ranch in Reno.

Douglas (0-1 league, 2-5 overall) will face a Damonte Ranch (0-0, 6-0) team that is celebrating its homecoming in a game set for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

The defending league and Northern 4A Region champion Mustangs feature junior quarterback Cade McNamara (1,703 passing yards and 23 TDs this season), who has verbally committed to Notre Dame. The receiving corps is led by Tai Allison (650 yards and 8 TDs) and Dru Jacobs (382 yards and 7 TDs).

As far as building on recent success, Douglas has generated some solid offensive numbers the last two weeks, 371 yards in a 41-21 loss at Bishop Manogue on Sept. 29 and 506 yards against Hug on Friday.

Chris Flores kicked a 25-yard field goal to give Douglas a 3-0 lead in the first quarter. The field goal was the fourth this season for Flores, a 6-foot, 210-pound junior.

Dakota Lowden followed with a 23-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter and Hunter Hickey scored on a 2-yard touchdown run to make it 18-0.

Douglas was denied on another drive when Hug's Brendan Garner intercepted a pass in the end zone, however, the Tigers got the ball back when Flores jarred the ball loose on a tackle and Jayden Foster recovered the fumble. Douglas cashed in as Hickey rolled right and threw back across the field to Jack Overton, who was open for a 21-yard touchdown reception. That score gave the Tigers a 25-0 cushion going to the locker room at halftime.

Hug rallied in the third quarter when Caleb Tolliver, a 6-2, 195-pound senior running back, broke touchdown runs of 52 and 43 yards to make it 25-12.