Tigers host league-leading Miners | RecordCourier.com

A formidable test awaits the Douglas High girls basketball team Friday night when two-time region champion Bishop Manogue comes to Minden.

Manogue is undefeated in Sierra League play (11-0 league, 17-2 overall) — both losses coming in December against San Diego opponents — and already has a 76-17 win at home over the Tigers on Jan. 10. The game is scheduled for a 5:15 p.m. tip-off at Randy Green Court.

Douglas (4-7 league, 7-13 overall) is coming off a 42-32 loss on Tuesday night against arch rival Carson.

The Tigers rallied to pull out a 43-42 winter homecoming win against Galena this past Friday. Down by 10 points with 3:05 left in the third quarter, the Tigers put together a 17-6 run bridging the third and fourth quarters and took a 37-36 lead when Hailey Hughes scored on a layup assisted by Madi Smalley. Hughes blocked a shot on the defensive end moments later and the Tigers capitalized when Smalley put in a follow shot to make it 39-36. The Tigers never trailed again.

Hannah Carr led all scorers with 20 points for Douglas, 14 of which came in the second half and seven in the fourth quarter. Carr produced eight second-half rebounds, five in the fourth quarter.

Alexa Moss and Hughes came up with key steals to help the Tigers inside the final two minutes.