Tigers host Hug for homecoming battle

The Douglas Tigers will try to get back on the winning track tonight when they host the Hug Hawks in a non-conference football game.

The game also marks homecoming for the Tigers.

Records aside, Douglas (1-5 overall, 0-1 Sierra League) will simply be looking to play well and build momentum for the homestretch of its season against Hug (0-5, 0-1 High Desert League).

A 7 p.m. kickoff is scheduled at Keith Roman Field.

Douglas coach Ernie Monfiletto warned that the Carl LaGrone-coached Hawks cannot be overlooked.

"They always have a surprise up their sleeve and they always have some great athletes that we need to corral," Monfiletto said. "What we need to do is play disciplined and just play our game."

The Tigers are coming off a 41-21 loss at Bishop Manogue last Friday in a game that was tied 21-all early in the third quarter.

Quarterback Hunter Hickey accounted for more than 270 yards in total offense, including 125 yards and one touchdown on the ground last week. Dakota Lowden, a 5-foot-9, 180-pound senior tailback, rushed for 87 yards and one touchdown for the Tigers and played a solid all-around game, according to Monfiletto.

"Dakota ran the ball hard and had some timely blocks in pass protection," Monfiletto said.

The coach added praise for junior Luke Gansberg for his play at free safety, in addition to 48 yards in kick and punt returns.

The Hawks have some weapons of their own. Caleb Tau Tolliver, a 6-foot-2, 195-pound senior, led the team in rushing last year with a 7.3-yards per carry average. Last week, he ran for 61 yards and one touchdown in Hug's 48-18 loss against undefeated Reno. Dale Chapman, a 5-7, 152-pound senior, has rushed for 195 yards in four games, including an 80-yard touchdown run against Reno.

Senior Brendan Garner has 10 receptions for 266 yards and two touchdowns that have covered distances of 76 yards against Fallon and 59 yards against Reno.

Another key for the Hawks on the offensive front is Finau Malafu, a 6-3, 255-pound junior tackle.