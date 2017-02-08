Tigers hold on for key win | RecordCourier.com

After a 45-minute delay to start the game on Tuesday night, the Douglas High girls basketball team came out firing on all cylinders and then held off a late Galena comeback to secure its critical 43-40 Sierra League victory in Reno.

“That was one of the best first quarters we’ve ever played,” coach Werner Christen said after watching the Tigers surge to a 9-0 first-quarter lead. “We played real good defense, we were real patient on offense and made some shots. And really, that ended up being the difference in the game.”

Douglas (7-8 league, 10-14 overall) never trailed en route to a win that preserved its share of second-place with Carson in the league standings. The Tigers extended their lead to 19-6 at halftime — all after the start in The Cave at Galena was delayed due to an electrical outage.

“I’ve never had that happen before,” Christen said. “The gym was too dark to play in, but the kids were able to go out on the floor to shoot around and do some stretching. I don’t think it was a factor for the kids, but to be honest, I think it helped me a ton because I was able to relax and watch the kids being kids.”

Hannah Carr scored six of her 13 points in the first quarter to help put the Tigers on track. Hailey Hughes had a double-double with 10 points, 13 rebounds, two blocked shots and five assists. Freshman Taylynn Kizer added 10 points and came up big in the fourth quarter with back-to-back steals that led to field goals that enabled Douglas push its lead back from six to 10 points.

The Grizzlies, who were only one game out of second-place coming into the night were led by Kristin Farrell with a game-high 17 points, all of which came in the second half. Farrell connected on four of her five 3-pointers in the final quarter.

“Give them credit; they battled to the end,” Christen said of Galena’s 5-foot-7 junior guard. “Farrel had a superb game. She was money in the fourth quarter.”

Galena (5-10, 9-13) trailed 33-17 at the end of three quarters, however, the Grizzlies never came any closer than the final 3-point margin.

Freshman forward Madison Smalley also contributed eight points for the Tigers.

Douglas was aided by a defensive effort that contributed to 24 Galena turnovers.

The Tigers are now looking ahead to their Senior Night game against Carson (7-8, 12-12) Friday at 5:15 p.m. in what amounts to a shoot-out for the league’s No. 2 seed and home court advantage for the first round of the Northern 4A Region Tournament. The winner tonight will host either Spanish Springs or Reed in the region tournament opening round on Wednesday. The league’s No. 3 seed, meanwhile, will travel to either Reed or Spanish Springs.

The Sierra’s No. 4 seed will also be at stake tonight when Galena hosts Damonte Ranch.

The Tigers are looking to turn the tables after absorbing a 42-32 loss at Carson on Jan. 24.

“Friday is the big one,” Christen said. “They’re (Carson) a good team. It’s going to be a tough game.”