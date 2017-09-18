Tigers’ girls soccer team blanks Hug, 2-0

Peri Buck scored two goals for the Douglas High girls soccer team in its 4-0 victory against Hug Saturday in Reno.

Douglas (4-0-1 league, 9-0-1 overall) remained tied for first-place tie in Sierra League play with a Galena (9-0-1) that posted a 2-1 win at High Desert League-leading Reno on Saturday.

Douglas plays Tuesday at Reno, the High Desert League leader.

Molly Coverley and Amelia Cochran also scored goals for the Tigers in the Northern 4A cross-over contest.

The Tigers have now won three straight since they played Spanish Springs to a scoreless tie on Sept. 9.

Hug (0-5) has not scored a goal this season.

BOYS

Douglas absorbed a 2-0 setback Saturday at Hug. Douglas dropped to 1-3-1 in league (2-4-2 overall). Hug (2-4) ended a four-game losing streak, with three of the four losses decided by one goal.