Tigers finish sixth at Vaquero Classic | RecordCourier.com

Douglas High’s Shane Trivitt and Blake Murray returned home with silver medals this past weekend at the 17th annual Walter Marrietta Vaquero Classic in Fernley.

Trivitt emerged as a second-place finisher in the 132-pound weight class and Murray was the 170-pound runner-up during the 25-team tournament hosted by Fernley High School on Friday and Saturday.

Will Williams placed third at 145 pounds and Ryan Adams placed fourth at 126 pounds to provide additional points that helped Douglas finish sixth in the team standings with 129.5 points.

Reno won the team title by a 263-171 margin over Lowry’s Blue team. Reed was third with 160.5 points.

Murray (26-3 season record) reached the championship round before he lost by technical fall against Reno’s Andrew Berreyesa, 17-1. Berreyesa is a three-time region champion and 2015 state champion.

Two of Murray’s losses this season have come at the hands of Berreyesa, including an 18-0 technical fall when they met at the Sierra Nevada Classic semifinals 0n Dec. 29.

“Blake had a much better showing this time; there was a huge difference,” Douglas coach Jake Fair said. “He had a better game plan this time and he stuck with it, and he found some things he was able to do. I think they’re going to face each other again this season and I think Blake is going to show improvement.”

The Douglas junior advanced to the final with two wind, including a pin of Lowry’s Cade Billingsley in the semifinals.

Trivitt, a sophomore, moved up to the 132-pound division for the first time and advanced to the final, where he lost to Pershing County’s Eric Wagner by fall in 3:24. Wagner was a region runner-up and state third-place medalist at 132 pounds for the Mustangs in 2016.

Trivitt placed sixth as a 113-pounder at Fernley last year and had wrestled in the 120- and 126-pound divisions previously this season. He earned the opportunity to take over the 132-pound spot last week when he beat teammate Andrew Williams in a wrestle-off at practice.

“Shane has done everything we’ve asked of him this year,” Fair said. “He’s one of our team captains and an extremely hard worker.”

Trivitt won by 7-2 decision then won two more matches by fall in 5:09 and 3:54.

Will Williams (26-8) went 4-1 during the tournament and secured his third-place medal with a 6-4 win over Christian Richer of Reed in the consolation finals. The Douglas senior moved through the championship bracket with pins in his first two matches — in 37 and 54 seconds — before he dropped a rematch, 3-1, in the semifinals against Yerington’s Adan Pineda. One week before, Pineda bested Williams 7-3 to win gold at the Carson Valley Lions Invitational.

Adams (25-9), coming off back-to-back tournament titles, placed fourth in the 126-pound division. He pinned two opponents then dropped a 2-1 decision to David Burden of Elko in the semifinals. Adams was pinned in the consolation final by junior Jake Legarza of Battle Mountain, a state and region champion in 2016.

Andrew Williams won his 138-pound opener by fall in 1:39 then lost to Zack Peters of Lowry. Williams won twice in the consolation bracket before he lost by fall to Josh Greene of Quincy Calif.

Sophomore 182-pounder Chad Singer lost his opening round bout to Logan Hutcherson of Reno, then won twice by fall (4:42 and 1:32) before he was eliminated from the consolation bracket by Joe Peterson of Lowry, 7-4.

Kindel Isham went 2-2 in the 120-pound division. Gabe Wetzel went 1-2 at 152 pounds, his last loss coming by an 8-7 decision. Frederick Foster went 1-2 at 113 pounds with one win by fall and Jalen Blanchard went 1-2 at 106 pounds.

The Tigers continue their schedule this week with a Sierra League dual meet tonight at arch rival Carson, followed by a trip to Auburn, Calif., this weekend for the Placer Duals. A win tonight over Carson would give Douglas a share of the Sierra League championship since the Senators are currently in first-place with a 4-0 record, followed by Damonte Ranch and the Tigers at 3-1.