Tigers fall in playoffs at Spanish Springs | RecordCourier.com

Dominance in the second and fourth quarters on Tuesday night boosted Spanish Springs to a 73-45 boys basketball win at home against Douglas in opening round play of the Northern 4A Region Tournament in Sparks.

Spanish Springs (22-4), the High Desert League’s No. 1 seed, outscored Douglas 24-9 in the second quarter to take charge of the game, then the Cougars put it away with a 23-9 run through the fourth quarter.

Spanish Springs extended its win streak to 5 straight games and advanced to the tournament semifinals Thursday night in Carson City.

Douglas (9-17) came into the game with a four-game win streak and was up 10-9 after one quarter, only to see the Cougars surged to a 33-19 halftime lead. The Tigers were still within 50-35 at the end of three quarters.

Spanish Springs was able to capitalize on its height advantage over the Tigers, whose tallest starters are 6-foot-4 or 6-3 on any given night.

Jalen Townsell, a 6-7 junior, delivered on three 3-pointers and finished with 21 points. Marcus Loadholt, a 6-3, 200-pound senior and 2016 High Desert League Player of the Year, added 17 points. Josh Prizina, a 6-5 senior who has committed to play baseball at the University of Nevada, had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

The Cougars enjoyed the benefit of 18 offensive rebounds and shot 27-for-60 from the field overall.