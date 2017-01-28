Tigers fall after fast start | RecordCourier.com

Nine minutes and 14 seconds had elapsed to start their game against Bishop Manogue on Friday night and the Douglas Tigers were shooting the lights out at Randy Green Court.

During that span, four players combined to knock down seven 3-pointers as the Tigers surged to leads of 16-1 and 25-7. Just as suddenly, however, the Tigers cooled off and Manogue took advantage of the opening to scrap back for a 51-45 Sierra League victory.

Senior guard Brandon Concepcion scored nine of his 11 points in the fourth quarter as Manogue (9-3 league, 14-8 overall) moved into a tie for second-place with Carson in league. The lead changed hands five times in the final minutes.

Douglas (4-8, 5-16) built a 16-1 lead in the opening five minutes and converted five 3-pointers in the first quarter overall, three by Ryan Barnes. The Tigers led 19-6 at the end of one quarter and 25-7 after Tre Jackson sank a 3-pointer off an assist from Ian Ozolins with 6:46 left before halftime. Manogue scored six points in the final 32 seconds before halftime to pull within 25-20 at the intermission.

Barnes had 14 points to lead the Tigers. Jackson added 13, including three 3-pointers. Josh Meza and Jordan Warren sank 3-pointers in the first quarter and sophomore Josh Carillo hit a 3 ball that gave Douglas a 34-32 lead late in the third.

Aidan Cantwell had a double-double for the Miners with 16 points and 11 rebounds, while Brevon Bansuelo contributed 12 points. Concepcion hit a jumper to put Manogue on top to stay, 45-43 with 2:08 to go, and then scored on a layup to extend the lead to 50-45 with 38 seconds left. Sophomore Josh Rolling came off the bench and grabbed 10 rebounds (four offensive) to help spark the Miners.