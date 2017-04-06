Tigers earn Academic All-American honors | RecordCourier.com

Sarah Thomas and Michael White had success last fall for the Douglas Tigers Pop Warner football program — both on and off the field.

White, a Jacks Valley Elementary School fifth grader, played as a lineman for the Tigers' Pee Wee division football team that played for a Sagebrush Empire title. And Thomas, a Carson Valley Middle School sixth grader, enjoyed the experience of competing at the Pop Warner national cheer championships in Orlando, Fla.

Off the field, both students received first-team All-American Scholar recognition last Saturday during the Pop Warner Pacific Northwest Regional Scholar Banquet held in Fairfield, Calif. Thomas was included on the sixth-grade cheer and dance list, while White was recognized on the fifth-grade football list.

According to the popwarner.com website, the All-American Program requires a minimum 96-percent grade point average to apply. After the applications have been processed, first-team All-Americans (35 football, 35 cheer per grade) are announced, in addition to second-team and honorable mention scholars. Community service and academic achievements are considered in the process.

Thomas and White were the only first-team selections from Nevada.

Thomas is a 4.0 student at CVMS, where she also plays clarinet in the band. And she was part of a Douglas Junior Pee Wee cheer team that finished 11th at the national championships on Dec. 5-9 at Disney World — which came as an early present for her birthday.

Three years ago, she was part of a Mitey Mite cheer squad that competed against older teams at the Pacific Northwest Championships and returned home with the spirit award. "We were about as tall as the trophy," she recalled.

The 5-foot-5, 130-pound White played primarily as left tackle on offense (and some at nose guard on defense) for a Douglas Pee Wee team that lost in the Snow Bowl in November and went on to appear in the regional playoffs to a Bay Area opponent. He is a straight-A student and active in student government at Jacks Valley Elementary.

By the way, Saturday turned into a busy day since he participated at a football camp held at Wooster High School in the morning and then moved on to attend the Pop Warner banquet later that evening in Fairfield — about 45 miles west of Sacramento.