Tigers drop doubleheader at Damonte | RecordCourier.com

Ally Young pitched 12 innings on Saturday in Reno to help the Damonte Ranch Mustangs sweep a Northern 4A doubleheader from Douglas, winning 7-2 and 10-3.

Damonte Ranch came from behind in the opener, as the Mustangs scored three runs in the fifth inning to erase a 2-1 deficit and then added three insurance runs in the sixth. In game two, the Mustangs scored seven runs in the fourth inning to open up a 10-0 lead.

Douglas (4-10 league, 6-20 overall) has now lost five games in a row to fall into ninth in the Northern 4A standings. Eight teams qualify for the region tournament on May 11-13 at Bishop Manogue High in Reno.

Douglas has six games remaining on the regular season schedule, four of which are against teams that stand seventh and eighth in the playoff race. The Tigers travel to Reno on Saturday to play a 9 a.m. doubleheader against Wooster. The Tigers host Galena on May 2 and then play at Galena on May 4, followed by a regular season-ending doubleheader May 6 at home against rival Carson.

Young, a senior who has earned second-team all-conference honors the last two years, earned credit for both wins on Saturday to lead Damonte Ranch (7-6 league, 12-9 overall). The right-hander pitched the seven-inning distance in the opener, allowed two unearned runs on six hits with four strikeouts and two walks. She pitched five innings in game two before Kaytlin Canner came on to work the final two innings and close out game two.

GAME ONE

Douglas scored twice in the third inning to take a 2-0 lead. Deztiny Vaughan singled to lead off the rally, advanced on Amanda Hoffman's sacrifice bunt, Mackenzie Brixie walked and both scored on a two-out error.

Damonte Ranch took the lead in the fifth inning when Emma Covert delivered a two-out, bases loaded single that was misplayed for an error that allowed three runs to score.

Hoffman pitched all six innings for Douglas, allowed seven runs (four earned) on eight hits with nine strikeouts and two walks.

Amanda Hoffman and Casey Peck both went 2-for-3 to lead the Tigers' six-hit attack.

GAME TWO

Down 10-0 to start the fifth inning, Douglas loaded the bases with one out and Alyssa Smokey hit a two-run single to right field. Peck walked to load the bases with two outs, then Kaya Olson hit an RBI single to right field to make it 10-3.

Brixie hit 3-for-4, Bailey Walters 2-for-4 and Peck drew four walks.

Vaughan pitched six innings, allowed 10 runs (eight earned) on 15 hits.

Covert hit 3-for-4 with two RBI for Damonte Ranch.