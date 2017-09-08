Tigers, Cougars clash in playoff rematch

■ Frank Pitts (1992 graduate) served as a captain, was co-recipient of the Ironman Award and selected to play in the Sertoma Classic All-star Game as a senior, then played one season at Kings River Community College. Pitts now works for the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California and has done evangelical work across the U.S. as well as Kenya and Ghana.

■ Jeff Booth (1990 graduate) played quarterback and safety for two seasons and earned honorable mention all-league recognition as a senior. Booth went on to play two seasons at Sierra College and has worked in the Information Technology field for 20 years and is currently a software development consultant living in Sparks.

■ Jeff Nady (2008 graduate) was Sierra League Defensive Lineman of the Year (and all-state punter) for the 2007 league championship team. He went on to start 39 games for the Nevada Wolf Pack and was captain for a 2010 team that beat Boston College in the San Francisco Bowl. Nady is now a graduate assistant on Jay Norvell’s Wolf Pack coaching staff.

■ Spike Agosta (2006 graduate) played for teams in that went 19-4. He set a school single-season rushing record of 1,946 yards as a senior and was honored as Sierra League Offensive Player of the Year. He graduated from Southern Oregon University and now works in West Texas oil fields with two other DHS Hall of Fame players, Tyson Estes and Keenan Copp.

■ Bill Shaw (1964 graduate) was a three-year starter as a fullback and linebacker for the Tigers, highlighted by a 6-1-2 season in 1963 on a schedule that included Class AA foes Fallon (14-0 win) and Carson (0-0 tie). He later served in the U.S. Marine Corps, including a 16-month tour of Vietnam, and later worked 31 years as an attorney in Northern Nevada.

Many new faces will out on Keith Roman Field tonight when the Douglas Tigers line up to play the Spanish Springs Cougars in a rematch of last year's region football playoffs.

Don't expect to see any less intensity on Keith Roman Field, though, as both teams continue their work to earn return trips to the postseason in a non-conference game.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. and a ceremony will be held at 6:45 to induct five men into the Douglas Football Hall of Fame: Bill Shaw, Spike Agosta, Jeff Nady and Frank Pitts and Jeff Booth.

Both teams are working largely with new-look lineups from last year when they split two games. Spanish Springs scored 35 first-quarter points en route to a 51-27 regular season win in Sparks, but the Tigers rebounded to win the more important game, 24-6, in the opening round of the Northern 4A region playoffs.

Now, Douglas (0-2) is looking to break into the win column after losing the last two weeks to high-powered opponents: Rigby (Idaho), 56-32, and Reed, 34-6.

Friday's game at Reed was a one-point struggle through the better part of three quarters, as Douglas only trailed 7-6 until the Raiders broke through to score 27 unanswered points.

Kane Hoyopatubbi played a key role in that defensive effort with three interceptions, one of which came in the end zone. Senior linebacker Jayden Foster was also in on 14 tackles (11 solo).

Offensively, The Tigers scored in the second quarter on Devon Ryan's 8-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Hunter Hickey that made it a 7-6 game.

Spanish Springs (1-1 overall) is coming off a 42-7 win at home last Friday against Foothill (Palo Cedro, Calif.). Senior running back Gabby Ordaz (5-8, 155) led the Cougars as he rushed for 96 yards and scored three TDs (two rushing, one on a pass reception). Last year, Ordaz rushed for 88 yards and one touchdown in the playoff loss at Douglas and he ran two kickoffs back for touchdowns in the first quarter of the regular season meeting.

The Cougars also received help from quarterback Frankie Tiernan, who threw for 158 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Last year, Tiernan received his first start in the playoff game at Douglas when all-league senior Korbin Marcum was ruled out due to a concussion.

"We graduated a lot of guys. Those were playmakers," fourth-year Spanish Springs coach Eric Borja told the Sparks Tribune in a preseason interview. "We have a good younger group coming up now. So, we're going to be all new, but these guys are good."

Douglas rushed for 283 yards in that playoff win, led by Hickey with 109 yards and one touchdown. Hickey is now the Tigers' only returning starter on offense.

Note: The Tigers will also celebrate Military Tribute Night on Sept. 22 when they host Reno.