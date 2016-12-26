Tigers compete this week | RecordCourier.com

After celebrating Christmas today, three Douglas High teams will waste no time returning to action this week in high caliber tournaments.

The Tigers’ girls basketball team begins play on Monday and the boys on Tuesday in California, while the wrestling team travels to Reno for one of Nevada’s oldest and most prestigious events.

The Douglas boys are returning for their third appearance in the Under Armour Holiday Classic in San Diego. Douglas (3-6 overall, 2-2 Sierra League) opens on Tuesday with a 7 p.m. game against Hawaii’s defending Division I state champion in a showcase tournament that starts on Tuesday and continues through Friday at various locations around the San Diego area. The tournament field of 60-plus teams represents 11 states and the District of Columbia, as well as Canada.

The Tigers are entered in the Mayors Division starting against Iolani (Honolulu) at La Jolla Country Day School. The Iolani Raiders have reigned as state champions two of the last three years and compiled a 22-9 record in 2015-16.

The Douglas (3-6 overall, 1-3 Sierra League) girls begin a four-game run Monday through Thursday at the 18th annual Monterey Bay Sweet 16 Holiday Tournament in Seaside, Calif.

Douglas opens Monday at 6:30 p.m. against the Seaside Spartans (1-6) at Seaside High School. Teams representing three states are entered in the tournament.

Douglas plays again on Tuesday against the winner or loser of the Salinas-Sierra game.

The Douglas wrestling team returns to action Wednesday and Thursday at the 40th annual Sierra Nevada Classic in Reno. Eighty-eight teams representing eight states will be on hand for competition that starts at 9:30 a.m. each day at the Reno Livestock Events Center.

The tournament will help the Tigers prepare for an important Sierra League dual meet on Jan. 4 at Damonte Ranch. Douglas hosts its own Carson Valley Lions Invitational on Jan. 14.