Tigers’ boys tie Manogue

An opportunity to move up in the Sierra League boys soccer playoff race eluded the Douglas Tigers on Wednesday when they settled for a 1-1 tie against Bishop Manogue in Reno.

On the plus side, Douglas (3-6-3 Sierra League, 4-7-4 overall) did pick up one point in the standings and stayed within reach of Manogue (4-5-3, 4-9-3) in the race to secure fourth-place and the league's final berth into the playoffs.

Javi Vega scored a first half goal for the Tigers, assisted by Luis Caldera.

Douglas is at home this week for games against Wooster on Wednesday and Galena on Saturday.