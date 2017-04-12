Tigers blank Hug, 10-0 | RecordCourier.com

Haydn Brown and Jeremy Aleman combined to pitch one-hit ball Tuesday afternoon as the Douglas High baseball team cruised to a 10-0 Northern 4A baseball win at home against Hug.

Douglas (7-3 league, 10-5 overall) scored five runs in the first inning and never looked back at Tiger Field in a game that was stopped in the fifth inning.

The win was the seventh in eight games for the Tigers, who are scheduled to open a two-game series at home against Reno on Thursday. The series concludes Saturday with a single game at Reno.

Brown allowed one hit with eight strikeouts and one walk over four innings. Aleman struck out the side in the fifth to complete the shutout.

Even though the Tigers only collected five hits, however, four of those went for extra innings. Haden Keller, Eddy Cabrera, Tristan Futch and Aleman all contributed doubles. Aleman hit an RBI double and then scored on Kindel Isham's single to close out the game in the fifth inning.

Futch and Cabrera hit two-run doubles to highlight the Tigers' first inning rally.

Marcos Batres singled on an 0-2 pitch in the second inning to account for the only hit for Hug (0-10, 2-16).