Threepeat | RecordCourier.com

Special to The R-C |
Riley Mello won the girls 12-13 age group on Saturday during the Elks Hoop Shoot district competition held in Reno. The Pau-Wa-Lu Middle School seventh grader shot 18-for-25 from the free throw line during competition against qualifiers from Carson City, Sparks and Reno. This marked the third straight year Riley has won at the Elks regional level and will compete next month for the state title in Hawthorne. She qualified for the 2015 Elks national championships in Springfield, Mass., and is a two-time Nevada state champion. Pictured here after the regional event on Saturday, Riley is flanked by her parents, Janine and Brian Mello, and sister Reagan.