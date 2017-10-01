Tennis season winding down

Douglas No. 1 singles player Zach Unger serves to his Carson opponent Thursday at Lampe Park. Unger won each of his three sets to lead the Tigers in their season-ending 10-8 loss against rival Carson on Thursday at Lampe Park. Carson won four of six sets in the final round to pull out the win. Meanwhile, the Douglas girls concluded their regular season with a 10-8 win at Carson. Kari Coziahr led the Tigers with a 3-0 record in singles. The Douglas girls begin play in the team portion of the Northern 4A Region Tournament with a 3 p.m. match on Tuesday against Bishop Manogue in Reno. Visit niaa.com to see playoff brackets.