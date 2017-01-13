Take care around water | RecordCourier.com

Hello fellow anglers. Nice fishing weather, we are having, I just wish I had more to report.

With our recent rain and snow, however, only a few anglers including myself have been out treading the waters, except in our own backyards. Myself, I always want to have a river near my property. Now I have one going right through it.

Water is a powerful force of Mother Nature, so I urge all of you to stay away from any creeks or rivers in our area. Many riverbanks can become undercut by the force of water, which creates an unsafe bank to stand on. We have plenty of time to fish and visit the rivers later down the road.

TOPAZ LAKE: On opening day the weather cooperated and gave most of us a nice day to fish and bring in the new year. I fished with a friend, Tom Blotter of Minden; we were on the lake at 6 a.m. and started fishing right at 6:16. We trolled with fire tiger and my new favorite pattern of Rapala, a hot steel color. Tom and I long-lined No. 3 and No. 5 both jointed and floating Rapala’s with good success. We also used our lead core and varied our depths between three to six colors of line. Our most successful depth to troll was in 40 to 60 feet of water. The wind came up and down throughout the day, so we changed our trolling speed from 2.5 to 3.5 mph. We fished until 4 p.m. and had a total of 19 trout, ranging from 13 inches up to 4 pounds, with most fish in the 1.5- to 2.5-pound class. On opening day, the lake acreage feet capacity was at 27,750. I checked out the capacity as of Tuesday and it was at 34,000 acreage feet. The water has risen and turned a nice shade of chocolate milk, but there have been a few anglers fishing who have had good success this week.

I would use caution anyone taking a boat out this week. There will be debris from the runoff of the Walker River. This can be dangerous and detrimental to your safety and will cause damage to your vessel. Always use caution on the water. While we were fishing on opening day, we ran in to a fellow angler who had lost motor function. Luckily, he had a trolling motor to keep him from crashing onto the shore. As any fellow angler and boat operator, we gave him a safe tow back to the ramp. I always keep a safety flag on board just in case of an emergency. They can tell you if there is a person in the water close by and can also let other boaters know you are in trouble. For more information about Topaz Lake, call the Topaz Marina at 266-3550.

TOPAZ LAKE DERBY RESULTS: On week one, Grant Stein from Topaz Ranch Estates, took first-place with a 4.2-pound rainbow trout, while Ken Girdner of Gardnerville received second-place with a 4.1-pound rainbow trout. For the first-week, there were 162 trout weighed in at over 2 pounds with one tagged trout. Week two winners were John White from San Jose with a 4.2-pound rainbow trout. John Hodges from Gardnerville received second-place with a 3.14-pound rainbow trout. There were 80 trout weighed in over 2 pounds for week two. There were no tagged fish for the second week of the derby. With our better weather, I will be out next week trying again for those tagged fish which are worth $100 instant cash prize. I, too, want to be paid to fish. Call 266-3888 for more information on the Topaz Lodge Derby or to make reservations at the lodge.

CAPLES LAKE: Last week the rain scared us away. Now, with 2 to 5 feet of snow on the lake, I may be waiting for a week or so to venture up.

RED LAKE: Here again, the lake had a lot of rain last week which made the ice turn to slush. With our recent snow storms. The lake has received 2 to 5 feet of snow on top of the ice.

INDIAN CREEK RESERVOIR: The lake has mostly thawed as of last week. But the rain we had this week, has made the road too muddy and dangerous to venture out on. I would give the road a few more days before venturing up there.

I hope your fishing adventures are great. If you have a photo of your catch, send it to dprice@recordcourier.com or if you have a question or a report in our local fishing area, call the Naw line at 267-9722. Leave a message and I will get back to you.

Be safe, good fishin’ and tight lines.