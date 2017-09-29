Swinging with flag football title

Courtesy photo |
Fat Kids on a Swing won the Adult Flag Football League championship last month sponsored by the Douglas County Parks and Recreation Department at the Kahle Community Center in Stateline. Fat Kids on a Swing last month defeated top-ranked Harrahâs Lakeshow 35-32 in the championship game. Both teams finished the season with 8-2 records. In the first round, the No. 2 seed Fat Kids on a Swing beat the No. 3 Violators (4-4) 28-18. Lakeshow defeated No. 4 Young Guns 50-18. Fat Kids on a Swing are (back row from left) Cory Dillion, Ryan Simons, Rick Simons, Rick Simons Jr., Eman Montoya, Danny King, (front row from left) Tim Rudlick, Connor Dillon, Raiaha Brown, Kiearra Brown, Forrest Brown. Not Pictured: Ches Tanner and Riley Griffith.