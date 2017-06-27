St. John Bosco offensive lineman commits to Pack | RecordCourier.com

The University of Nevada football team has received its third verbal commitment from a California player for the 2018 season.

Kevin Coblentz, a 6-4, 300-pound offensive guard from St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, Calif., has committed to Nevada, Scout. com reported on Saturday morning.

He is listed as a three-star recruit.

As a junior in 2016, Coblentz earned first-team recognition on the Long Beach Press-Telegram Dream Team and helped St. John Bosco to a 13-2 record, capped by a 56-33 win over De La Salle in the California state open division championship game on Dec. 17. The Braves rushed for 356 yards in the state title game.

Coblentz joins three-star quarterback Carson Strong from Vacaville, Calif., and two-star athlete Patrick Willis from Crenshaw in Los Angeles who have committed to the Wolf Pack for 2018.