Zephyr Cove Tennis Club to offer lessons | RecordCourier.com

Zephyr Cove Tennis Club will offer tennis lessons at the end of the school year and in the summer for girls and boys ages 4-12.

A free clinic will be offered on June 3 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. This will be a refresher for those who have played before and an introduction to the sport for newcomers.

The six-day sessions for 4- to 7-year-olds are $35 each and 8- to 12-year-olds are $75. Go online: http://www.zctennis.com/schedule/kids-clinics to sign up for and pay for lessons.

Space is limited and preregistration is required by calling Kahle Community Center at 586-7271 or Douglas County Community Services at 782-9828.

Molly Awards applications due

Monday is the deadline for submitting applications from student-athletes for the Me-for-Incredible-Youth, Inc. (MEFIYI) Molly Awards.

The 13th annual Molly Youth Awards Banquet will be held on May 1 at the Carson Valley Inn. The event is named after former Douglas High School student-athlete Molly Lahlum.

Applicants eligible for this recognition must be Douglas County students between 9 and 18.

Student-athletes must qualify in each of following areas: academic excellence, athletic participation and community service.

Three $1,000 college scholarships will be awarded to seniors. Forty student-athletes will be selected for MEFIYI's 2017 class.

Nomination forms are at http://www.mefiyi.org and click the Molly Awards link.

Email mollyawardsdc@gmail.com or call 781-5954 for information.

Douglas alumni golf tournament on June 16

The Douglas High School football program will host its sixth annual alumni golf tournament June 16 at the Carson Valley Golf Course.

The Friday tournament starts at 9 a.m. with a post-tournament luncheon to follow at the Carson Valley Country Club.

The cost is $100 per person for those who register before May 1 ($125 afterward) or $400 for a foursome.

Hole sponsorships are also available for $100.

Contact Douglas High football coach Ernie Monfiletto at emonfile@dcsd.k12.nv.us for information.

Booster golf tourney May 6-7 at Edgewood

Registration for the annual Booster Club Golf Tournament at Edgewood is open.

The tourney takes place May 6-7.

The event benefits Whittell and South Tahoe high schools.

Contact Kevin Kjer at 775-588-6354 or email KJKjer@aol.com for more information about the tournament.

Special day set at Cabela's

Anyone who is looking for fun family activities for free on Easter Sunday, Cabela's in Reno will host a series of free events from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 16.

Among the activities are an inflatable archery range, guppy races, backyard bass casting activity, fudge decorating and a self-guided scavenger hunt in the store.

Call 829-4128 for information.