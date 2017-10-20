Wolf Pack hoops hosts fundraiser for fire victims

The University of Nevada men's basketball team will play an exhibition game on Sunday at Lawlor Events Center against Grand Canyon University, with net proceeds from the game being donated to North Bay Fire Relief, a victims funds assisting those affected by recent wildfire tragedies in Northern California.

Admission for the game is $5 for all fans and seating will be general admission at Lawlor. Doors will open two hours prior to the game and parking is free on campus. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m.

"This is the power of sports, to provide the opportunity to unite our community and provide an opportunity to come together around a game and help support the thousands affected by this tragedy," said athletics director Doug Knuth. "We've had family members and friends of our campus community, including those of our staff and our student-athletes, affected by these wildfires. To have our corporate community come together with our Wolf Pack community to help those in need is a powerful thing."

The NCAA recently issued a ruling allowing teams to add a third exhibition game this season for charitable purposes. The event is further supported by the National Association of Basketball Coaches.

"We think it's an unbelievably great gesture from the NCAA to allow these games to be played in support of the horrific events that have taken place over the last few weeks," said Nevada coach Eric Musselman. "This game came together very quickly, thanks to Grand Canyon's administration, coaching staff and our administration. We can't thank Grand Canyon University enough, and especially Coach (Dan) Majerle, for enthusiastically participating in this event and their help to support such a great cause.

MEFIYI clinics set for next week

Students will have an opportunity to participate in volleyball, basketball and track clinics when Me-For-Incredible-Youth, Inc. (MEFIYI) offers its Fall Break Sports Bash Tuesday through Thursday next week. Skill and game instruction, speed and agility training will be conducted during the clinics at Douglas High School.

Volleyball sessions for second-through-fifth graders and sixth-through-eighth graders are set for 8-10 a.m. in the school gyms. Basketball sessions from first-through-eighth graders will be 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Track sessions will be at the Big George Athletic Complex for first-through-eighth graders 1-3 p.m.

Coaches include JoJo and Suzi Townsell, Marie Foster and Nathan Tolbert.

Registration is $75 for one camp, $130 for two camps and $160 for three camps.

Call 775-781-5954 or send an email to mefiyirewards@gmail.com for information.

Elks to host Hoop Shoot Contest

The Tahoe/Douglas Elks will host its annual Hoop Shoot Contest on Nov. 8 in the Douglas County Community & Senior Center gym.

Children ages 8-13 as of April 1, 2018, are eligible to participate. Registration will begin at 5:30 p.m. with the start of the first age groups set to get under way at 6. Age groups include girls 8-9, 10-11, 12-13 divisions, and boys 8-9, 10-11, 12-13.

Winners in each division will be eligible to move on and participate at the district contest on Jan. 20, 2018, in Reno. District champions will then qualify to move on to compete at the state contest in Hawthorne on Feb. 17.

Call Gary Wendt at 265-6136 for information.