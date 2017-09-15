Willing victorious at President’s Cup tourney

Chris Willing shot a net 61 to win the Carson Valley Men's Golf Club President's Club Tournament.

Willing won the President's Cup and took first-place in Flight B by four shots during the two-round tournament, which was held on Sept. 3 and 10 at the Carson Valley Golf Course.

Each player scored nine holes on the first day — which he selected after round ended — and then scored the remaining nine holes on the second round.

Marc Prause won Flight A with a 65, one shot ahead of Fred Coons. Jesus Rey took third-place at 67.

Trailing Willing in Flight B, Richard Brown took second-place at 65 and Richard Torok took third-place at 68.

Bob Van Nort shot 68 to win Flight C, while Brent Holderman and Jim Tavernier tied for second-place at 71.

Closest-to-the-pin winners were Prause on No. 1, Rey on No. 5, Jack Zippwald on No. 17 and Mike Davis on No. 18.

Kokanee Trail Runs on Oct. 8

The Tahoe Mountain Milers Running Club will host its annual Kokanee Trail Runs on Oct. 8 at the sno-park near South Lake Tahoe.

A lineup of races starts with a half-marathon at 7 a.m. from the sno-park, off Highway 89 north of U.S. 50 past Camp Richardson. The Tadpole Trot will start at 8 a.m., followed by the 5K and 10K races at 8:30 a.m. Walkers are welcome for the 5K and 10K.

Race day registration for each of the races will open at 6 a.m. Registration is also available the day before during the Oktoberfest festivities at Camp Richardson. Visit tahoemtnmilers.org for online registration.

The half-marathon course will give participants views of Lake Tahoe and Fallen Leaf Lake from the top of Tahoe Mountain.

The cost is $60 for the half marathon, $50 for the 5K and 10K and $20 for the Tadpole Trot. An extra $5 will be charged On-site registration will cost an extra $5.

Awards will be presented to the top three finishers in each age and gender division. Children in the short race receive a finisher bag containing their award and refreshments.

Visit http://www.tahoemtnmilers.org or email race director Ken Kasterko at Ken.kasterko@gmail.com for more information.

WAVE Fishing Derby on Sept. 30 at Topaz Lake

Welcome All Veterans Everywhere (WAVE) will host its Fishing Derby on Sept. 30 at Topaz Lake.

The event will be held from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. as a fundraiser for WAVE's program to assist veterans.

The entry fee is $50. Prizes for tagged fish include $2,500 for a gold tag, $1,000 for silver and $500 for bronze. Fifty other prizes worth at least $50 will also be available.

Prizes will be awarded for catches on Sept. 30 and will be limited to one prize per entry. A fishing license will be required.

China Spring to host golf tournament on Oct. 2

China Spring Youth Camp will host its Valley Sandbagger Golf Tournament on Oct. 2, at the Genoa Lakes Golf Club.

An 11 a.m. shotgun start on the Lakes Course is scheduled for the four-person scramble format tournament.

Among the highlights is a $10,000 hole-in-one prize, courtesy of the Carson Valley Inn. The closest-to-the-pin prize is two days of golf for two players at Genoa Lakes Golf Club.

The $100 cost includes fees, cart, range balls and a barbecue lunch. Complementary tee prizes will be given away and mulligans will be available.

Contact Tiffany Dubois at tdubois@douglas.nv.gov or 265-5350, ext. 121, for information.

Carson pancreatic cancer fundraiser Saturday

Three sports — golf, running and power lifting — will be featured Saturday when the Carson City Kiwanis Club presents its fourth annual Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Golf Tournament at Silver Oak Golf Course.

The golf tournament is a four-person scramble that starts at 9 a.m. A 5K fun run starts at 8 a.m. and the Carson City Bench Press Championships at 7 a.m.

The golf tournament fee is $90 per player, which includes range balls as well as lunch and prizes.

The 5K costs $30 and $10 for the 12-and-under half-mile fun run.

The bench press fee is $10.

Contact Robey Willis at robeybarb@sbcglobal.net for information.

College Showcase coming on Oct. 14-15

The College Exposure Showcase is coming to Carson City on Oct. 14-15 at the MAC Center.

Seven college coaches — two from William Jessup and one each from Folsom Lake College (community college), Columbia College, South Puget Sound Community College, Ray Navarro, Yakima Valley Community College and Osa Esene from Blue Mountain CC — will be in attendance during the two days. William Jessup is an NAIA school located in Rocklin, Calif.

The cost is $195 before Oct. 1 and $245 after.

Drills and fundamentals plus games are on the schedule for both days.

Contact Brant Minor at CoachMinor3@gmail.com or go to MaxHoops.com for information.